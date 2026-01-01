(LISTEN): Top Columbia business leader touts importance of COLT railroad and says it’s underutilized

Columbia’s COLT railroad is described as an important and underutilized resource by Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Paul Eisenstein:

“We’ve got about half as many, little less as half as many train loads that are going every week than we saw about 20 years ago. So we think there’s more that can be done there,” he tells listeners.

An engineer on Columbia’s COLT railroad waves to the camera (file photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Mr. Eisenstein joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”

The COLT railroad connects to Norfolk Southern in Centralia, and Mr. Eisenstein tells listeners that Norfolk Southern connects us to the world. The city says the COLT railroad’s five-year direct economic impact accounts for $670-million in sales, 243 jobs and $2.4 million in tax revenue in Columbia/Boone County.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated president Paul Eisenstein (2026 photo courtesy of Columbia REDI)

You can hear Fred’s full interview with Mr. Eisenstein here.