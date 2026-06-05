(LISTEN): Travelers at Columbia Regional Airport enjoying new free shuttle service

Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) manager says travelers are enjoying the new free shuttle service for the new south parking lot.

Allegiant Airlines began nonstop service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Destin on June 5, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Allegiant’s Twitter page)

COU manager Michael Parks tells 939 the Eagle that the shuttle service is fantastic:

“The shuttle program is free to use. It’s quick. I think I’ve been given a lot of estimates of people driving into that parking lot, jumping on the shuttle … they’re usually parking and in the terminal within five minutes,” Mr. Parks says.

The shuttle is equipped with 15 passenger seats and rear luggage storage for larger bags.

A United Airlines plane at Columbia Regional Airport (June 2026 photo courtesy of airport manager Michael Parks)

Mr. Parks says airport travelers say the new shuttle service for the new south parking lot is easy to use:

“People have provided a lot of great feedback. Of course we’ve made some changes based on the feedback that we’ve received. And I think we’ve fine-tuned a really good plan of the shuttle continues to move. It picks up people where there’s the demand at the time. And it keeps people going to their cars and to the terminal when they need to,” says Parks.

The new shuttle operates at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) from 4 am until midnight (2026 photo courtesy of airport manager Michael Parks)

The shuttle service between the south lot and COU’s terminal operates daily from 4 am until midnight.

COU is the nation’s fastest-growing airport, according to aviation firm Mead and Hunt. COU has announced five new flights over the past 12 months.