(LISTEN): Two GOP Missouri lawmakers and Calzone file lawsuit involved Chiefs legislation

Legislation signed into law this summer by Missouri’s governor that’s aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri is unconstitutional, according to a GOP state senator who filed a lawsuit Thursday in Cole County Circuit Court.

State Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), State Rep. Bryant Wolfin (R-St. Genevieve) and Ron Calzone filed the suit. Senator Moon joined Gary Nolan live on the “Gary Nolan show”, telling listeners that he’s hopeful:

“The courts have decided correctly in the past. And on this case, I think there are multiple areas, facets of the case where they should be able to see clearly the way that we do,” Senator Moon says.

State Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) speaks on the Missouri Senate floor in Jefferson City in March 2025 (file photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Missouri Senate Communications)

He says the bill violates the multiple subject provision and is therefore unconstitutional. Critics of the bill also say it provides corporate welfare to billionaires. Mr. Calzone tells host Gary Nolan that the bill is unconstitutional in multiple ways:

“The people say you can only have one subject per bill. The people say you can’t change the purpose of the bill. The people say the title of the bill has to be clear so you know what to expect,” Calzone says.

Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to keep the Chiefs and Royals from moving to Kansas. You can hear the full interview from the Gary Nolan show here.