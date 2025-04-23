(LISTEN): U.S. House Ways and Means committee chair hopeful about federal disaster declaration for Missouri

A powerful Missouri congressman who chairs the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee is hopeful that President Donald Trump will approve a federal disaster declaration involving numerous tornadoes and storms in late March and early April.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem), left, and Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe discuss storms and other issues in April at the Capitol in Jefferson City (April 23, 2025 photo courtesy of Congressman Smith’s Twitter page)

Missouri’s governor has asked President Trump to approve the disaster declaration, which would provide federal assistance to 26 Missouri counties, including mid-Missouri’s Cooper County. An EF-2 tornado slammed the rural town of Pilot Grove on April 2. Ways and Means committee chair Jason Smith (R-Salem) tells 939 the Eagle that the entire state has been hit aggressively by storms in the last seven weeks:

“I’m glad for the partnership with (Missouri) Governor (Mike) Kehoe and how we’ve been working hand-and-glove with President Trump and (Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi) Noem to make sure that they understand what we have gone through here in Missouri and pushing for that federal declaration,” Congressman Smith says.

At least ten homes were destroyed or seriously damaged in the April 2, 2025 EF-2 tornado in Pilot Grove

April 2, 2025 (file photo courtesy of KWRT Radio in Boonville)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill says an EF-2 tornado packing 135 mile-per-hour winds struck Pilot Grove on April 2, destroying or severely damaging at least ten homes. The tornado also struck a nursing home in Pilot Grove, which has about 675 residents. Many of the 26 counties are in Congressman Smith’s district. Governor Mike Kehoe (R) says joint damage assessments from FEMA, SEMA and other officials estimate there was more than $25-million in emergency response costs and damage to public infrastructure in those 26 counties.

While he chairs the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee and makes frequent live appearances on Fox News and other national television outlets, Congressman Smith says his service in the Missouri House has been his best time of public service. Congressman Smith served in the Missouri House from 2005-2013, including a stint as Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem. Smith recently traveled to the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City and reflected on his time as a state representative, during an interview with 939 the Eagle News:

“I love the teammate mentality that you have in the (Missouri) House of Representatives. And I mean it’s the people’s House. They are closer to the people than (Missouri) state senators, because they represent a smaller district. They’re definitely much closer to the people than U.S. congressmen,” he says.

Congressman Smith met with Governor Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Andrew Bailey and with lawmakers in both parties during his recent visit to Jefferson City. Tornados and recent storms were a main topic.