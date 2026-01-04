(LISTEN): UM System president will vote for Columbia’s Proposition One; he also praises Memorial Stadium improvement project

The UM System president says he will vote for Columbia’s Proposition One in August, a proposed one percent sales/use tax for public safety.

Columbia Police respond to a triple shooting that included one death at the Greens apartments on Clark lane on January 4, 2026 (file photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi tells “Wake Up Missouri” that the University of Missouri stays out of political endorsements on ballot measures. President Choi emphasizes he’s speaking as Mun Choi personally and that he supports the police and fire:

“There has to be additional funding for hiring more officers and also I care about the retirement plans for the police and fire. So I will personally be voting for this tax increase,” President Choi tells listeners.

The Columbia Professional Firefighters and the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) support Proposition One, saying passage will help ensure that there are enough firefighters and police to respond quickly when emergencies happen. Proposition One supporters say Columbia has grown by more than 15 square miles since 2000, resulting in more calls for police and fire.

President Choi also says the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project in Columbia is on time and on budget. Dr. Choi addressed the project on “Wake Up Missouri”:

“As amazing as it looks from the outside on Stadium drive, if you see it from the field it’s just massive. And it’s very imposing. It will be imposing to opposing teams,” he says.

Here is a rendering of Mizzou’s $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project in Columbia (rendering courtesy of Mizzou Athletics)

The UM Board of Curators voted unanimously to approve the project in September 2024, a board meeting that Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey attended. Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has predicted that the fan experience at Faurot field will be enhanced by enclosing the stadium’s north end.

You can listen to Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell’s full “Wake Up” interview with President Choi here.