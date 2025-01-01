(LISTEN): Unified command post to be set up for Monday’s inauguration ceremonies in Jefferson City

You’ll notice numerous law enforcement officers from different agencies at Monday’s inauguration events in Jefferson City. Capitol Police chief Zim Schwartze joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“So people should expect it’s going to take extra time to get to parking. It’s going to take extra time to get to the building or to the event that they’re wishing to go to,” Chief Schwartze says.

Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe speaks at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $220-million I-70 Rocheport bridge (December 10, 2024 photo courtesy of Mr. Kehoe’s Flickr page)

She encourages you to leave early for events, to give yourself time to get into the venue. The inauguration ceremonies for Governor-elect Kehoe and other statewide elected officials begin Monday morning at 11:30 on the Capitol’s south lawn. Governor-elect Kehoe will hold what he describes as a day one action ceremony that afternoon at 12:45 pm, and there will be a promenade of the Budweiser Clydesdales from the Capitol to the governor’s Mansion at 1:45 pm. Governor Kehoe and First Lady Claudia Kehoe will also greet the public that day at 2 at the Governor’s Mansion.

Meantime, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri National Guard, Capitol Police and Jefferson City Police are just some of the agencies that will be part of a unified command post during Monday’s inauguration events in Jefferson City. Chief Schwartze says law enforcement has been planning the command post for months:

“It’s a way for the leaders and those appointed to be in that unified command center to talk through any issues so they’re all right there so we can work through anything that comes up,” she says.

Chief Schwartze tells listeners that communications are set up. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Chief Schwartze here.