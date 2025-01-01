(LISTEN): Unity and fundraising are top priorities for the new Missouri Republican Party chair

Unity is a top priority for the new Missouri Republican Party chairman.

New Missouri Republican Party chairman Peter Kinder speaks at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters in Jefferson City in 2025 (photo courtesy of Missouri Republican Party’s Twitter page)

Former lieutenant governor Peter Kinder is a familiar name in Jefferson City and statewide. He served three terms as lieutenant governor, making him the longest-serving lieutenant governor in state history. Chairman Kinder joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“We’ve got to remember that we’re all on the same team and pulling in the same direction toward common goals,” Kinder tells listeners.

Another priority for Kinder is revitalizing the Missouri Republican Party, starting with fundraising. He says their budget last year was $560,000, which he says isn’t much in a major election year. Despite that number, Missouri Republicans won every statewide elected office in November 2024 and they maintained veto-proof majorities in both legislative chambers. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) was also re-elected in November.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) stops to shake hands with supporters before entering Boonville’s Route B cafe on October 16, 2024 (file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Public safety and reducing crime statewide are other top priorities for Chairman Kinder, who tells listeners that he’s working to see GOP Governor Mike Kehoe’s priorities get approved by the Legislature:

“You don’t get a state flourishing if you have our largest urban area, metropolitan St. Louis, with serious public safety problems,” Kinder says.

Chairman Kinder tells listeners that the national and international reputation of St. Louis and Missouri are still recovering from the damage of Ferguson in 2014. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Missouri Republican Party chair Peter Kinder here.