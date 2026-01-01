(LISTEN): Veteran broadcaster Dan Dierdorf to be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in June; he’s humbled and grateful

An NFL Hall of Famer who was also a network sports broadcaster for 30 years will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in June at Lake of the Ozarks.

Dan Dierdorf of St. Louis is a familiar name nationally and here in Columbia, where he broadcast Mizzou football games for a few years with the late Bill Wilkerson and also with John Rooney. Dierdorf tells 939 the Eagle that he’s flattered and humbled by June’s MBA induction:

“I’ve lived in Missouri all my adult life. I moved here when I was 21 years old to play for the (St. Louis) Cardinals and I’ve never left. So it’s a wonderful honor,” Mr. Dierdorf says.

Mr. Dierdorf was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996. He worked as an analyst for 12 seasons on ABC’s “Monday Night Football” and later spent 15 years at CBS Sports.

NFL Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf, who lives in St. Louis, will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in June 2026 (photo courtesy of Missouri Broadcasters Association)

He’s an NFL Hall of Famer and he’s in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. Mr. Dierdorf will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in June at Margaritaville. He was still playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1976 when the late Robert Hyland hired him to work at St. Louis powerhouse radio station KMOX. Dierdorf tells 939 the Eagle that was a huge opportunity that helped him immensely:

“I would sit in that (KMOX) sports office and I’d look around and seated next to me was Bob Costas. And Jack Buck was our boss, but Mike Shannon was there. Gary Bender,” Mr. Dierdorf says.

Bob Starr was also on that staff. Dierdorf says it was staggering the amount of talent that Mr. Hyland was able to accumulate just in KMOX’s sports department alone.

Click here to listen to the full interview between 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf, which was recorded in May 2026: