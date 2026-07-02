(LISTEN): Veteran Columbia Ronald McDonald House executive director to retire in December: “It’s just time”

The longtime executive director of Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House retires at the end of the year.

Longtime Ronald McDonald House Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray retires at the end of December (2026 photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Mid-Missouri communications manager Jacob Summerville)

Terri Gray has served as executive director for 13 years. She tells 939 the Eagle that it’s been a labor of love for her and that this was a difficult decision:

“And to walk away when everything is going so well. I mean, the organization is in fantastic shape, as you know. The building is paid for, we’re fully staffed, great staff,” she says.

Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House on South College has a new playground (July 2, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Ms. Gray raised money for Columbia’s new $6.5 million Ronald McDonald House on South College, which opened two years ago. It includes 24 private guestrooms with private baths, an increase from the former home’s 18 bedrooms.

Ms. Gray also says she has a fantastic board. She tells 939 the Eagle that it’s time for the organization to have a new leader and some new ideas:

“It’s nice to know that I’m leaving the organization in a place where the next person is set up for success. But my husband retired two-and-a-half years ago, we want to travel more, kids are grown. It’s just time,” Ms. Gray says.

A large figure of Ronald McDonald sits on a bench in front of Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House on South College (July 2, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Terri Gray will leave the Ronald McDonald House debt-free. A search for her replacement is underway.

What’s next: Terri Gray will retire from her position at the end of December.