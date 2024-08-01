(LISTEN): Veterans United Home Loans holiday light spectacular in Columbia begins Tuesday

Look for heavy traffic for the next few weeks around south Columbia’s Veterans United Home Loans campus.

South Columbia’s Veterans United Home Loans campus will be packed with motorists for the next few weeks (December 3, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

VU’s popular holiday light spectacular opens Tuesday night and runs through Sunday December 22. Reservations are not required and admission is free. Veterans United event team lead Blair Lucas tells 939 the Eagle there are a ton of lights:

“This is truly something special that we love to do and bring families and friends together, and enjoy an experience that you can just enjoy from the warmth of your car. And just take your time to drive through the lights,” Ms. Lucas says.

VU’s holiday light spectacular includes Santa Claus and numerous other familiar figures (file photo courtesy of Veterans United)

Columbia Police will be assisting with traffic flow each evening. Ms. Blair notes vehicles will be entering the display from the eastern-most VU drive campus entrance and continue through the display until you exit the western-most VU drive exit. This is the fifth straight year for the event. Ms. Lucas tells 939 the Eagle that it takes most motorists about 20 to 30 minutes to drive through the display. She encourages you to arrive later in the evening:

“So we’ll be open to the public December 10 (a Tuesday) through December 22 (a Sunday). During the weekdays, we’ll be running from 7 pm to 10:30. And then on the weekends, it will be 6 pm to 10:30. And it’s open until 10:30 every night, so come a little later. That will help you avoid the line,” says Lucas.

The only way to access Veterans United drive will be from State Farm Parkway. The spectacular features two and three-dimensional displays that are the equivalent of more than one-million bulb lights.