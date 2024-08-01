(LISTEN): Veterans United’s holiday light spectacular opens tonight in Columbia

Look for heavy traffic Tuesday night and for the next few weeks near south Columbia’s Veterans United Home Loans campus.

The Veterans United Columbia holiday light spectacular display is the equivalent of more than one-million bulb lights (December 3, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

VU’s fifth annual holiday light spectacular opens tonight and runs through Sunday December 22. Veterans United event team lead Blair Lucas tells 939 the Eagle admission is free and reservations are not required. Lucas says VU loves seeing the community enjoy the lights:

“The community is really great to us. And so this is just our little way to give back to our community and what they do to us. And all of our veterans, they’re so great to us. And we just want to give back,” Ms. Lucas says.

The free drive-through display is open weeknights from 7 to 10:30 pm, and from 6 to 10:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Columbia Police will assist with traffic flow every evening. You’ll need to enter Veterans United Drive from State Farm Parkway.