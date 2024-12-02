(LISTEN): Weekend house explosion in Jefferson City remains under investigation

Jefferson City firefighters, Jefferson City police and the Missouri state fire marshal’s office are conducting a joint investigation into this weekend’s house explosion on St. Louis road, east of the Missouri Capitol.

Jefferson City firefighters and other first responders had to tunnel through layers of debris following Saturday morning’s explosion on St. Louis road (November 30, 2024 photo courtesy of Jefferson City spokeswoman Molly Bryan)

Six people were inside the home when it exploded, and at least two of them were critically injured. Mayor Ron Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:

“They’re waiting for the report back from the state fire marshal. (Fire) chief (Matt Schofield) did indicate that they will release that once they get a copy of it. But as of right now, they do not have a clear indication. His comments back to me were, because of the devastation, I mean. There’s nothing left,” Mayor Fitzwater says.

Jefferson City authorities say the explosion happened at about 2:45 am. Two of the victims were driven across the river to the Jefferson City Memorial Airport and flown to Columbia’s University Hospital and the other four were transported by ambulance to University Hospital.

Authorities say rescue operations were especially challenging due to extensive structural collapse and significant debris. They note the fire department’s special operations rescue team (SORT) had to tunnel through layers of debris to reach the final occupant. All six were safely removed in about three hours.

Jefferson City’s mayor praises the team effort of police and fire departments and other first responders in responding so quickly to this weekend’s house explosion:

“It starts at the top with obviously with our city administrator (Brian Crane). But in this case with (Jefferson City fire) chief (Matt) Schofield. He has built relationships with other departments around us. We have a very close working relationship with communities around Jefferson City,” says Fitzwater.

Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman Mike O’Connell tells our news partner KMIZ that it could take more than a week for the report to be written. Jefferson City Public Works deployed an excavator to assist with debris removal. The scene was very active, with neighbor Donavan Bard telling KMIZ that the explosion sounded like a bomb went off.

You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Mayor Fitzwater here.