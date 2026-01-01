(LISTEN): You’ll see many American flags at Saturday’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland

Saturday morning’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland is expected to draw crowds from across mid-Missouri.

American flags flying in mid-Missouri (file photo)

This year’s theme is “Ashland celebrates America” to enjoy America’s 250th birthday. Parade organizer Sharon Adams of the Ashland Betterment Coalition tells 939 the Eagle that fast-growing Ashland loves the parade:

“We just have a lot of community spirit here both in our school district (Southern Boone R-1) and just community wide. We’re very tight knit, even though our population has really soured. And you know we stand behind each other,” Adams says.

Two mid-Missouri veterans walk during Ashland’s 2024 Fourth of July parade (file photo courtesy of Tara Blue at the Boone County Journal)

You’ll see numerous American flags at Saturday morning’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland. Ms. Adams says numerous organizations are involved in the parade:

“We have both the Ashland and Hartsburg American Legion will be doing the Color Guard. In addition the Cub Scouts in the area, the scouts will be flag bearers for the service flags,” she says.

American flags fly on the Fourth of July in Ashland, Missouri (July 4, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Ms. Adams says that will be for the various branches of the U.S. military. Saturday’s parade begins at 9 am at Ashland’s primary school parking lot. The parade goes through town, on Broadway through the Business District and ends at the school lots.

What’s next: Saturday morning’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland begins at 9. Parade lineup starts at 7:45.