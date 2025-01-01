Longtime CPD detective to speak at Missouri Capitol for today’s crime victims’ rights week ceremony

A Columbia Police detective who played a key role in investigating a high-profile 1984 Columbia cold case will join Governor Mike Kehoe Tuesday on the Capitol steps in Jefferson City for a crime victims’ ceremony.

CPD detective Renee Wilbarger was instrumental in investigating the gruesome 1984 abduction, rape and throat-slashing of a 17-year-old Hickman student who was walking to work at Naugles. The female victim, who spent ten days at University Hospital after surviving with life-threatening injuries, was abducted near Providence and Wilkes.

61-year-old James Frederick Wilson, a former Columbia resident, is serving two life prison sentences after being convicted of forcible rape and first degree assault (mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe briefs reporters in March 2025 (photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Governor Kehoe and Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson are also scheduled to speak at today’s noon ceremony on the Statehouse steps in Jefferson City. Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Mark James is also scheduled to speak.