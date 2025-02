The longtime battalion chief in mid-Missouri’s Little Dixie Fire Protection District in Mexico has lost his battle with cancer.

Veteran Little Dixie Fire Protection District Battalion chief John Loveless has lost his battle with cancer (file photo courtesy of fire district’s Facebook page)

The district made the announcement on its Facebook page, announcing the passing of Battalion chief and training officer John Loveless. The Facebook post says Mr. Loveless fought a courageous battle with cancer. He served the district for five years.

Funeral arrangements are pending.