Look for extra patrols in Columbia and Jefferson City for New Year’s Eve

You’ll notice a visible law enforcement presence on the road tonight in Columbia and Jefferson City for New Year’s Eve.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper speaks to a motorist in mid-Missouri in 2024 (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Scott White)

Jefferson City Police say if you plan to drink tonight, please use a designated driver, a rideshare service or public transportation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will also be out tonight. State troopers remind you to buckle up and make sure your passengers do the same.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s New Year’s holiday counting period begins tonight at 6 and runs through 11:59 pm on Wednesday. They also urge you to use your turn signals while driving.