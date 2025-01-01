Look for heavy traffic across Columbia on Thursday for Mizzou football’s season opener

Mizzou football fans are encouraged to arrive early at Faurot Field in Columbia for Thursday evening’s season opener.

Mizzou spirit squad members cheer on the Tiger football team in 2024 at Faurot in Columbia (September 14, 2024 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Mizzou officials say capacity crowds are expected throughout the 2025 season. Construction also continues on the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project at Faurot approved in 2024 by the UM Board of Curators.

Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff on Thursday and throughout the season, compared to 90 minutes last year. Because of the construction, Gate One and the north concourse inside Memorial Stadium no longer exist. You’ll see more congestion at remaining entry gates.

Mizzou football fans enjoy a 2024 game at Faurot Field in Columbia (October 19, 2024 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Mizzou fans are also encouraged to give themselves extra time to get to Faurot. There is the ongoing $405-million I-70 improvement project between Columbia and Kingdom City and work on Highway 63. Parking lots open Thursday at 2 pm and Mizzou says parking passes are sold out.

Mizzou hosts Central Arkansas on Thursday evening at 6:30 in Columbia.