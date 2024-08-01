Major changes coming Wednesday for Columbia-area motorists on Highway 63, near Wal-Mart

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews and contractors are expected to push all traffic on Highway 63 in Columbia to the northbound lanes near Conley road by Wednesday.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) holds a Columbia ceremonial bill-signing of bipartisan legislation providing $2.8 billion to rebuild I-70 and expand it to six lanes across Missouri (August 15, 2023 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

That’s near I-70 and Highway 63, which is mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange. MoDOT originally planned to make the switch on Monday, but it was delayed. It’s all part of MoDOT’s $405-million project to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

MoDOT will be building two new bridges on Highway 63, between Conley road and Broadway. That means Highway 63 traffic will be shifting soon to a head-to-head configuration while the bridges are built. You’re being urged to slow down, and there will be a reduced speed limit. MoDOT plans to build an underpass near Hy-Vee, IHOP and Longhorn steakhouse. That underpass will go under Highway 63 and take you to the Highway 63 connector.

MoDOT says about 52,000 vehicles a day travel through this area.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield), who represents Callaway County at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, is urging you to be patient. He’s told 939 the Eagle News that the project will be a win-win when it’s completed.