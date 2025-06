Man accused in Cole County cold case murder wants charges dropped

The man accused of killing his Russellville classmate over 30 – years ago wants his case thrown out. ABC – 17 reports Chris Niemet of Fulton was charged in 2020 in the 1991 death of 14 – year old Greg Jones in rural Cole County when they were both students. Niemet’s trial is set for January. His lawyers claim there’s no evidence linking him to the murder.