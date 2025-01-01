Man dies in Hallsville construction accident

Hallsville Police are leading the investigation into an apparent accident that killed a construction worker in Hallsville Monday morning. Family i-d ‘ed the victim as 73 – year old Joni Miller. The Boone County Fire Protection District went to the scene about a construction worker possibly trapped in a cistern beneath a home’s porch. Firefighters and Hallsville Police searched the area and fire crews then began to pump water from the cistern using trash pumps. They found the body of an adult male in the water-filled cistern. Boone County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.