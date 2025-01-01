Many mid-Missouri school districts returning to class today for first time since before Christmas

School districts across the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are re-opening Monday morning, after more than a week of winter weather that dropped ice, sleet and snow across the region.

Columbia’s Hickman high school was built in 1927 (file photo courtesy of the CPS website)

Most schools in the listening area were closed all last week, and many of them haven’t been in session since before Christmas due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and two major winter storms.

Some area schools are running snow routes this morning. The Jefferson City School District is running snow routes in Callaway County this morning. All other buses in the Jefferson City School District are running their regular routes. Cole County R-1 in Russellville, Cole R-5 in Eugene and Maries R-1 are also open today, but are running snow routes.

The Southern Boone R-1 superintendent has written several letters to district families last week, thanking them for their patience and understanding. Southern Boone R-1 was one of numerous districts that was closed last week.