Many Mizzou employees in Columbia to work remotely Thursday afternoon, due to Tiger football opener; MU Health Care employees to be in-person

University of Missouri officials are asking employees who work on-campus in Columbia in non-public-facing roles to leave campus at noon Thursday and work remotely for the rest of the day.

Mizzou football fans enjoy a 2024 game at Faurot Field in Columbia (October 19, 2024 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Tonight’s Mizzou football season opener is a sellout, and gates at Faurot Field will open at 4:30. Traffic will be heavy across Columbia starting this afternoon.

MU Health Care’s University Hospital Frank Mitchell Jr. Trauma Center (2024 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

Mizzou officials emphasize that employees should get their supervisor’s approval to work remotely this afternoon. Mizzou officials say MU Health Care employees and employees in the Veterinary Health Center and Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory will work in-person today as normal.

Kickoff for this evening’s game is at 6:30.