Mid – Missouri businessman wants to run for his father’s old Senate seat

He says its time for another Senator Vogel to serve Mid – Missouri. Jake Vogel is the son of the late Senator Carl Vogel …

Carl Vogel spent 20 – years in both the Missouri House and Senate. Jake Vogel is an Army Ranger veteran and spent tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He now runs the family Coca Cola business. Senator Mike Bernskoetter is term – limited.