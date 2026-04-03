Mid-Missouri could see a tornado or wind threat Friday night

Mid-Missouri is expected to see two rounds of storms on this Good Friday, and a tornado threat is possible this evening.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Cole Peine says Columbia and much of the listening area should see scattered thunderstorms from noon to 3, before some dry time. Mr. Peine expects a line of storms to develop in mid-Missouri from about 7 to 10 pm.

Columbia and mid-Missouri could see severe weather Friday evening (April 3, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

While the greater threat will be in north-central Missouri, Peine tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and surrounding areas could see a wind and tornado threat this evening. Saturday and Easter Sunday will be cooler and dry in mid-Missouri.