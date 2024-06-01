Call In:
Mid-Missouri Democratic State Representative Adrian Plank wins re-election

A state lawmaker who represents Columbia and Boone County in Jefferson City has been re-elected, after beating GOP challenger John Potter.

Missouri Highways and Transportation commissioner Francis Slay, a former St. Louis mayor, joins Governor Mike Parson at the bipartisan June 13, 2024 I-70 groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

State Rep. Adrian Plank (D-Columbia), a union carpenter, has won re-election to his second term. The final vote totals from Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon show that Representative Plank defeated Mr. Potter by about 1,900 votes, 11,580 to 9,658.

Representative Plank is a vocal supporter of organized labor and infrastructure, and attended the bipartisan June groundbreaking ceremony for Missouri’s $2.8 billion I-70 expansion and rebuilding project. Representative Plank joined Governor Mike Parson (R) for the ceremony, and has said the I-70 project will also help small mid-Missouri towns.

“We can’t just say this is just for Columbia, because this will bring more infrastructure for like Sturgeon and Harrisburg and Rocheport. That’s going to make them grow too. So with this infrastructure investment will come more and more infrastructure investment. And I think that’s great for all of us,” Plank told 939 the Eagle in scorching heat at the June I-70 ceremony outside Drury Inn.

