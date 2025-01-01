Call In:
Mid Missouri Major Case Squad investigating Fulton teen’s murder

Fulton Police say the Mid Missouri Major Case Squad has been activated after Sunday’s shooting death of a Fulton teenager.

Fulton Police encourage anyone with information on the homicide to call Callaway County Crime Stoppers (logo courtesy of the Fulton Police Department’s website)

Fulton Police say 17-year-old Mason Sheets was found in a vehicle near South Business 54 and Commons drive at 11:50 on Sunday evening. Authorities say Sheets suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a juvenile female who was at the scene was taken into custody.

Fulton Police encourage anyone with information on the homicide to call Callaway County Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474. You can call that number anonymously.

