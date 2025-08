Today is miracle treat day at Dairy Queen (DQ) restaurants across the nation, including the two Columbia DQ locations and the one on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard.

Today is Miracle Treat Day at mid-Missouri Dairy Queen locations (2025 graphic courtesy of Children’s Miracle Network)

Dairy Queen says for every blizzard sold today, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals through the Children’s Miracle Network. MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is the local mid-Missouri Children’s Miracle Network hospital.