Mid – Mo man charged after dog attacks his child

A Randolph County man is charged after his dog attacked his daughter in Huntsville, sending her to the hospital. Eric Cradic was charged with child endangerment and not controlling a vicious dog. Our news partner ABC – 17 reports his dog was part of a pack of dogs that attacked the 13-year-old girl last Tuesday, leaving her with serious bites. A neighbor hit the dog with a baseball bat, allowing the girl to get away. The neighbor was also attacked and had cuts and puncture wounds. A deputy shot and wounded the dog.