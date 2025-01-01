Miracles For Kids Radiothon Is A Record Smashing Success!

So Many Miracles, Thanks to You!

The Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union is officially over! We can not say thank you enough to everyone who donated. Because of you, we raised a NEW RECORD

$456,350!!!

In 19 years, we have now surpassed 4 MILLION DOLLARS raised!

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!

That’s equal to

273,810 hours of music therapy

Crayons for 1,095,240 kids

273,810 hours of learning when they can’t go to school

Truly another amazing year! On behalf of the kids, families, and staff, we can’t thank you enough!

You can still text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to donate.

OR

Click Here To Donate!

And thanks to our many sponsors who are making this whole thing possible:

Big O Tires, Missouri Self Storage, A-1 Containers, Brian Wear Plumbing, United Care Transport, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Xtreme Body & Paint, Aurora Organic Dairy, Wendy Sprouse, Ai Painting Plus, Phyllis Nichols State Farm, Mutrux Automotive, Caterpillar, and KRCG-TV.