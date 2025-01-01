Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

Miracles For Kids Radiothon Is A Record Smashing Success!

2025 radiothon

So Many Miracles, Thanks to You!

The Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union is officially over! We can not say thank you enough to everyone who donated. Because of you, we raised a NEW RECORD

$456,350!!!

In 19 years, we have now surpassed 4 MILLION DOLLARS raised!

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!
That’s equal to
273,810 hours of music therapy
Crayons for 1,095,240 kids
273,810 hours of learning when they can’t go to school

Truly another amazing year! On behalf of the kids, families, and staff, we can’t thank you enough!

You can still text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to donate.

OR

Click Here To Donate!

And thanks to our many sponsors who are making this whole thing possible:

Big O TiresMissouri Self StorageA-1 ContainersBrian Wear PlumbingUnited Care TransportGraf & SonsCrown Power & EquipmentXtreme Body & PaintAurora Organic DairyWendy Sprouse,  Ai Painting PlusPhyllis Nichols State FarmMutrux AutomotiveCaterpillar, and KRCG-TV.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer