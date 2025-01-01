Missouri Capitol Police urge you to dress warmly for Monday’s inauguration; high will only be 23 degrees

Missouri state agencies and law enforcement agencies have continued to conduct planning meetings this weekend to finalize plans and operations for Monday’s inaugural events in Jefferson City.

Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe (R) speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $220-million new I-70 Rocheport bridge on December 10, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Mr. Kehoe’s Flickr page)

Capitol Police chief Zim Schwartze tells 939 the Eagle that it’s important for people to remember that the weather will be cold and to dress appropriately. Monday’s high will only be about 23 degrees in Jefferson City. She also reminds you that parking will be at a premium and that those attending should plan accordingly. Plan on walking, and you may be walking up some hills.

Chief Schwartze also addressed the issue of security. A unified command post has been set up in Jefferson City for the inauguration events. The Missouri National Guard, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Capitol Police and Jefferson City Police are a few of the agencies that are part of the unified command. Chief Schwartze tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that it’s a way for leaders and those appointed to be in the unified command center to talk through any issues, noting they’ll all be right there.

The chief also says security planning has been going on for months. Here is Chief Schwarte’s full statement to 939 the Eagle News about security:

“State and local law enforcement have well-established inauguration plans, including comprehensive security measures, which have been developed over many years by the law enforcement agencies involved, including Missouri Capitol Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jefferson City Police. We cannot publicly disclose specific details, but the plans are evaluated and adjusted for each inauguration based on developments at the local, national and international level as well as current intelligence gathering. Planning has been going on for months, while continually monitoring events to ensure the public has a safe and enjoyable experience as Missouri’s 58th Governor is sworn into office.”