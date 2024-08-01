Missouri congressman says the Biden administration is keeping secrets about the drones

Are they really coming from an ‘Iranian Mothership?’ Or maybe it’s the Feds looking for a lost nuke? Missouri Congressman Mark Alford thinks you’re getting the runaround from the administration on the drone sightings …

The drones have been seen regularly over New York and New Jersey and even in states hundreds of miles away. The Department of Defense says they are not U-S military assets. The FAA adds at least a million drones are registered in the country and as many as 8000 – could be in flight at any one time.