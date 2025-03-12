Missouri high school basketball championships in classes 1, 2 and 3 underway in Columbia

Traffic will be heavier than normal Thursday, Friday and Saturday around Mizzou Arena in Columbia due to Missouri’s 2025 boys and girls high school basketball championships.

A man plays pool at Booches in downtown Columbia on March 12, 2025 (photo from Zimmer’s LG Patterson)

Four mid-Missouri high school teams are represented this weekend in Columbia. The St. Elizabeth and Eugene boys are in the class one and two final four, and the Northeast Cairo and Tipton girls are in the class one and two final four.

Columbia’s popular Booches downtown and other restaurants will be busy all weekend, due to the MSHSAA high school basketball championships (March 12, 2025 photo from Zimmer’s LG Patterson)

There will be numerous school buses coming in and out of Mizzou Arena for the next few days, and popular Columbia restaurants like Booches downtown will be busier. The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) says hotels rooms are available tonight and this weekend.