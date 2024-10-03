Missouri House committee examining role of community colleges in workforce development

A veteran Missouri lawmaker who chairs a House interim committee on workforce innovation says Tuesday’s hearing in Jefferson City will focus on the role community colleges and other educational programs play in workforce development.

Then-Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) speaks on the House floor in Jefferson City in 2022 (March 8, 2022 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Workforce Innovation and Technology will hold this morning’s hearing at 9:30 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Committee chair State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri has a number of outstanding practitioners who are engaged in great work in different parts of the state.

“The key will be how to best translate those programs to all of Missouri,” he says. Chairman Riggs wants to future-proof Missouri’s workforce development pipelines statewide.

Brian Millner of the Missouri Community College Association testifies at this morning’s hearing, along with Dr. Freddie Wills of St. Louis’ Harris-Stowe University, John Wiemann of St. Charles Community College, Megan Price of the AFL-CIO and others. Mr. Wiemann is a former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem from O’Fallon. He served eight years in the House from 2015-2022.