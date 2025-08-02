Missouri lawmaker who died this week to be honored Saturday statewide

You’ll notice flags flying at half-staff at all government buildings across Missouri on Saturday, to honor a state lawmaker who died this week.

State Rep. Ken Waller (R-Herculaneum) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City in 2025 (February 4, 2025 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to fly at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honor State Rep. Ken Waller (R-Herculaneum). Mr. Waller chaired the Missouri House Pensions Committee.

State Rep. Ken Waller (R-Herculaneum) speaks during a 2025 Missouri House committee hearing in Jefferson City (February 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Governor Kehoe describes Representative Waller as a man of faith, family and integrity, adding that Waller’s public service reflected those values. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn says Mr. Waller suffered a massive heart attack.

Representative Waller was 63.