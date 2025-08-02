Missouri lawmaker who died this week to be honored Saturday statewide

You’ll notice flags flying at half-staff at all government buildings across Missouri on Saturday, to honor a state lawmaker who died this week.
Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to fly at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honor State Rep. Ken Waller (R-Herculaneum). Mr. Waller chaired the Missouri House Pensions Committee.
Governor Kehoe describes Representative Waller as a man of faith, family and integrity, adding that Waller’s public service reflected those values. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn says Mr. Waller suffered a massive heart attack.
Representative Waller was 63.