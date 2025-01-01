Missouri Republicans will have supermajorities in both legislative chambers again in 2025

You’ll see a lot of flowers and corsages in Jefferson City for today’s opening of Missouri’s 2025 legislative session.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) speaks on the Missouri Senate floor in Jefferson City on January 23, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Missouri Senate Communications)

Both chambers will gavel-in at noon under the state Constitution. 163 newly-elected state representatives will be sworn-in at noon, along with 17 state senators. Republicans will once again have supermajorities in both legislative chambers, 111-53 in the Missouri House and 24-10 in the Senate. In addition to the oath of office, outgoing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will preside over the Missouri House today, until the House elects a new Speaker.

Outgoing House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) was forced out by term limits. Numerous bills have been filed by mid-Missouri lawmakers in both parties, including a bill from State Rep. Adrian Plank (D-Columbia). His one-page House Bill 659 says November 11 of each year shall be a public holiday for all UM System employees, in observance of Veterans Day.