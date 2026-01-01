Missouri State Highway Patrol warns of scams using Patrol’s name/image

Missouri state troopers remind you that the Highway Patrol will never solicit funds, demand fines or request payment for any services provided.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) is warning about a recent scam that utilizes the Patrol’s name and image. DDCC says criminals establish a relationship online with the victim and converse with them numerous times.

The Highway Patrol says the suspect then contacts the victim to say they’ve sent a parcel or package to the victim’s residence. The victim then gets a fraudulent notice via WhatsApp that contains the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s logo. The suspects also tell victims they need to pay a “processing fee.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicles (file photo courtesy of Highway Patrol’s Flickr page)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges anyone impacted by this scam to contact authorities immediately.