Missouri Task Force One returns from tornado-damaged St. Louis

88 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) have returned from tornado-damaged north St. Louis.

Some of the 88 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) deployed to tornado-damaged north St. Louis on Saturday (May 17, 2025 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says Friday afternoon’s tornado killed at least five people and injured another 38 citywide. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the tornado was an EF-3 with 150 mile per hour winds. The tornado was up to a mile long.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe tours tornado-damaged north St. Louis on Saturday (May 17, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Twitter page)

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) activated Task Force One on Friday and they deployed Friday night. MO-TF1 brought 100-thousand pounds of equipment, six live-find K9 units, four human remains detection units and structural engineers. They were on the ground Friday night as well as Saturday and Sunday.