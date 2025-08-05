Missouri’s 2025 sales tax holiday exempts all state and local sales taxes on qualifying items

Missouri retailers are expected to be busy on Saturday and Sunday, as Missouri’s bipartisan sales tax holiday continues.

Former Missouri Governor Bob Holden served from 2001 to January 2005 (file photo courtesy of Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame website)

The sales tax holiday began early Friday morning and runs through Sunday evening. Under Missouri’s sales tax holiday, the sales tax exemption covers clothing with a taxable value of $100 or less, school supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase and personal computers not to exceed $1,500. Missouri’s 2025 back-to-school sales tax holiday exempts all state and local sales or use taxes during the holiday period, on qualifying items. During previous years, only state and some local sales and use taxes were exempt. A new state law changed this by exempting ALL local sales and use tax on qualifying items.

Then-Governor Bob Holden (D) signed the bipartisan Missouri sales tax holiday into law in 2004, joined by then-House Speaker Catherine Hanaway (R-Warson Woods) and then-Senate President Pro Tem Peter Kinder (R-Cape Girardeau). Governor Holden signed the bill into law at Chesterfield Mall in 2004.

You don’t have to be a student to participate in Missouri’s sales tax holiday.