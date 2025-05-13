Missouri’s governor and two key state lawmakers tour Schneider Electric headquarters in France

Missouri’s governor continues his first international trade mission in France Wednesday.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe recognizes Team DED, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, during the recent groundbreaking ceremony at Columbia’s Schneider Electric (May 13, 2025 file photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Twitter page)

Governor Mike Kehoe is traveling with state Department of Economic Development (DED) director Michelle Hataway, State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) and House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield). Senator Fitzwater chairs the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee.

Governor Kehoe says he looks forward to strengthening existing business relationships while encouraging opportunities for further growth. Paris-based Schneider Electric, which broke ground in May on a $73-million expansion at their plant on Columbia’s Route B, hosted the governor and his team at their headquarters this week. Schneider officials say they spoke to Governor Kehoe about their continued commitment to Missouri and to the Columbia plant. Schneider’s expansion in Columbia will mean 241 new jobs that will pay more than $48,000 annually.

Governor Kehoe says Missouri exported $266-million in products to France in 2024, adding that more than 40 French companies are currently operating in Missouri. The overseas trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation.