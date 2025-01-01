Missouri’s governor-elect appoints state government veteran Vincent as new Revenue director

A state government veteran who has served as chief of staff to a governor and to a secretary of state has been appointed as director of the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR).

Former Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Trish Vincent has been appointed by Governor-elect Kehoe to be the next DOR director (photo courtesy of Kehoe spokeswoman Gabrielle Picard)

Governor-elect Mike Kehoe has appointed Trish Vincent to the post, effective Monday. Ms. Vincent will have to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate. Governor-elect Kehoe says he’s proud to have Trish Vincent on the Cabinet team, as his administration says it works to make state agencies more efficient and effective.

She has most recently been chief of staff to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and has been Governor Matt Blunt’s chief of staff. She’s also a prior state DOR director. Ms. Vincent, who lives in Jefferson City, says she looks forward to working with the Kehoe administration and DOR personnel to improve customer experience and function with speed and efficiency.

She says whether filing taxes or renewing license plates, Missourians should have a positive experience with the Revenue Department.