Missouri’s governor signs $49.6 billion state budget into law; key state senator predicts there will be no veto overrides in September

A $49.6 billion state operating budget has been signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe (R).

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signs a $49.8 billion state operating budget, after several hundred million dollars in line-item vetoes (June 30, 2026 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Flickr page)

The governor has also made several hundred million dollars in line-item vetoes. The budget Governor Kehoe signed includes $2-billion for public safety and $59-million for agriculture, including funding for FFA.

State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard) speaks on the Missouri Senate floor in Jefferson City (2024 file photo courtesy of Senate Communications)

Governor Mike Kehoe describes the budget he’s signed as a responsible, balanced budget that invests in Missouri’s priorities while preparing for years ahead. The budget the governor signed includes one of Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater’s top priorities: $15-million to support a future downtown Jefferson City conference center and parking garage.

State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard), who aims to be Senate President Pro Tem in January, tells “Wake Up Missouri” that he doesn’t expect any of Governor Kehoe’s vetoes to be overridden in January. Senator Bean also praises the governor for the $59-million for agriculture and FFA. Bean, who chairs the Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee, notes agriculture is Missouri’s top industry.

What’s next: Missouri’s annual veto session begins in September. Overriding any veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers. It will be up to the bill sponsor of any bill that was vetoed whether or not to seek an override.