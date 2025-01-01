Missouri’s new governor to deliver his first State of the State address today

We’ll learn Tuesday afternoon whether Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees will receive a pay raise under the new governor’s proposed budget.

New Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (right) takes the oath of office from former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in Jefferson City (January 13, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

New Governor Mike Kehoe (R) will deliver his first State of the State address today at 3 pm before a joint session of the Missouri Legislature. He’ll outline his legislative and budget priorities at that time.

One of his themes is expected to be crime and public safety. During his inauguration address this month, Governor Kehoe said too many Missourians don’t feel safe and because of that, they cannot be productive. The governor signed six executive orders in his office after the ceremony, involving public safety. One is “Operation Relentless Pursuit”, which would designate full-time Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) investigators in each of the nine troop regions.

Governor Kehoe may also reiterate his call for an expansion of school choice. He told the audience at his inauguration that Missourians sent elected officials to Jefferson City to deliver results. Kehoe predicted in this month’s inaugural address that is administration will face entrenched special interests, a fear of change and a culture that says we should keep doing things the way we’ve always done them.