Missouri’s state budget to include $800,000 for FFA funding

Several thousand high school students from Missouri’s 114 counties are back home after visiting Columbia for the 98th annual state FFA convention. Many of you noticed the blue coats throughout town.

Columbia’s Mizzou Arena is the home of the Tigers (file photo courtesy of University of Missouri Athletics associate director Jason Veniskey)

It wrapped up Friday afternoon and the group held sessions for the first time at Mizzou Arena. Columbia-area hotels and restaurants were packed during the convention.

State Sen. Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe) speaks on the Missouri Senate floor in Jefferson City (2025 file photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Missouri Senate Communications)

Meantime, the budget that Governor Mike Kehoe (R) proposed in January funds FFA again and Missouri lawmakers have approved that funding. Senate Appropriations Committee chair Rusty Black (R-Chillicothe) tells 939 the Eagle that the Legislature’s strong support for FFA members across the state is expressed in many ways throughout the year.

“This year the Legislature again supported the FFA members and local agriculture departments by committing $800,000 to support students through grant programs offered by the Missouri FFA Foundation,” Senator Black says. He also says the $800,000 in funding has been approved by both chambers, which means it will be in the final budget lawmakers approve in May.