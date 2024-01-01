Missouri’s statewide winter weather drill is today

The Missouri Department of Transportation says 19 percent of its snowplow operators have less than a year of experience.

A Columbia Public Works snowplow crew prepares to go out again in an ice storm (January 22, 2024 file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Today is the statewide winter weather drill, and you’ll see a number of snow plows on the road this morning through about 3 pm. MoDOT says their employees will be reacting to a simulated forecast of significant snow across Missouri, and all MODOT employees involved in winter operations will be deployed to trucks. Emergency communications systems will also be tested.

The agency has about 3,000 employees statewide involved in work to clear roads and bridges when winter weather hits. MoDOT spent $38-million on winter operations last year, using 81,000 tons of salt and 134,000 gallons of beet juice.