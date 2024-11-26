Mizzou Arena to be packed for today’s Border War matchup against Kansas

The Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks will renew a rivalry that dates to 1907 when they square off Sunday at noon at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

KU guard Dajuan Harris Jr., a Rock Bridge graduate, handles the ball against Duke in Las Vegas on November 26, 2024 (photo courtesy of Kansas Athletics)

The Border War tips off at noon and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The red-hot Tigers are 7-1, after overcoming a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Cal 98-93 in Tuesday’s opening evening of the SEC/ACC challenge. Mizzou has won seven straight. Dennis Gates’ Tigers rank third nationally in scoring, averaging more than 91 points a game. Mizzou leads the nation in bench points per game, with 49.

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates celebrates after a big senior day win on March 4, 2023 against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena (March 4, 2023 file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics associate director for strategic communications Jason Veniskey)

Bill Self’s Jayhawks are also 7-1, and are ranked #1 in the Associated Press (AP) and the coaches polls. They fell to Creighton this week 76-63. The Jayhawks have won the last five against Mizzou. They’re led by center Hunter Dickinson and guard Dajuan Harris. Dickinson, who averages 14.5 points a game, is the nation’s leading active scorer, with more than 2,300 points. Harris, who played his high school ball about a mile from Mizzou Arena at Columbia Rock Bridge, leads the Big 12 in assists with six per game. Harris also leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio. Harris also earned the Big 12 defensive player of the year award in 2023.

The series between Mizzou and Kansas dates to 1907 when both teams played in the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They then were in the Big Six together and later the Big 7, Big 8 and Big 12. Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

You can hear today’s broadcast on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield on Zimmer sister stations KCMQ (FM 96.7), KTGR (FM 100.5 AND 105.1) and Newsradio 950 KWOS (AM 950). Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino have the call. Network pregame coverage begins at 11:30 am, with a noon tipoff.