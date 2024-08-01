Mizzou beats Arkansas to retain Battle Line rivalry trophy and finish 9-3 in regular season

The Missouri Tigers have retained the Battle Line Rivalry trophy, after coming-from-behind to beat Arkansas 28-21 Saturday afternoon on snowy Faurot Field in Columbia.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, his wife and children celebrate with the Battle Line rivalry trophy on Saturday at Faurot Field (November 30, 2024 photo courtesy of Mizzou Football Twitter page)

The Razorbacks led 14-10 in the fourth quarter, but Mizzou scored 18 points in the final quarter to win it. Mizzou senior quarterback Brady Cook carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 1:53 left in the game. Tiger running back Marcus Carroll rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Mizzou defender Johnny Walker Jr. also forced two fumbles in the game, as Mizzou wins its 10th consecutive home game.

The lead changed hands five times in the Arkansas game. The Battle Line Rivalry game is presented by Columbia-based Shelter Insurance.

Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers improve to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. They’re ranked 22nd in the new Associated Press (AP) poll released on Sunday. Mizzou will be heading to a bowl game and will learn its destination next Sunday.