Mizzou beats State 39-20 in Starkville; Tigers ranked #24 in new AP college football poll

The Missouri Tiger football team is ranked 24th in the new Associated Press (AP) college football poll that was released on Sunday, after a chaotic weekend that featured numerous upsets in college football.

Mizzou running back Marcus Carroll scored three touchdowns against Mississippi State on Saturday (photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics website)

Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers, which lead the Southeastern Conference in time of possession, beat Mississippi State 39-20 at Davis Wade to improve to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. Mizzou dominated in the time of possession category, holding the ball for about 42 minutes compared to State’s approximately 18 minutes. Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook was 15 of 20 for 268 yards and a touchdown. Tiger running back Marcus Carroll rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden had seven catches for 91 yards.

It’s the first time Mizzou has beaten State since 1984, when then-Coach Warren Powers led the Tigers to a victory over the Bulldogs at Faurot. Mizzou wraps up the regular season Saturday afternoon at Faurot against Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 2:30.