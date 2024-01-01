Mizzou drops to 11th in AP college football poll

The Missouri Tigers have fallen four spots in the Associated Press (AP) college football poll, after beating unranked Vanderbilt 30-27 in double overtime at Faurot Field on Saturday.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz (July 29, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Commodore kicker Brock Taylor missed a 31-yard field goal in double overtime, a field goal that would have sent the game to triple overtime. While Mizzou won and is still undefeated, they have dropped from 7th to 11th in the latest ranking.

Tiger quarterback Brady Cook was 23 of 37 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden had six catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Nate Noel carried the ball 24 times for 199 yards. Mizzou is now 4-0 and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference: they are idle this week.