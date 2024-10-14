Mizzou fans will notice construction fencing and some changes near Memorial Stadium Saturday

Faurot Field in Columbia is expected to be packed for Saturday morning’s 113th Homecoming game between #19 Mizzou and Auburn.

Mizzou cheerleaders and fans gather before the Tiger Walk at Faurot Field in Columbia before the 2023 season opener against South Dakota in August (August 31, 2023 file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

Mizzou has won seven straight Homecoming games, and they’re 5-1 on the season. One of the strengths of Mizzou has been time of possession: they lead the Southeastern Conference in time of possession, for an average of more than 33 minutes through the first six games.

You’ll notice construction fencing around Memorial Stadium, due to the recently-approved $250-million Memorial Stadium renovation project. Mizzou officials are encouraging Tiger fans who are walking from north of Stadium Boulevard who sit on the east side of Faurot to avoid using the tunnel under Stadium. You’re encouraged instead to cross the street at Stadium and Mick Deaver. And parking lot B near Memorial Stadium is closed for the rest of the season.

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn squad is 2-4 on the season. Mizzou is 1-3 all-time against Auburn, with the lone victory coming in the 1973 Sun Bowl. Then-Mizzou football coach Al Onafrio is the only Mizzou coach to ever beat Auburn.

Kickoff for Saturday’s Mizzou-Auburn game is set for 11:01 am. You can listen to it on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield on Zimmer sister stations KCMQ (FM 96.7) and KTGR (FM 100.5 and AM 1580). Pregame coverage begins at 9 am on the network. The game will also be televised nationally on ESPN, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor on the call.