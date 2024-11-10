Mizzou football beats Oklahoma in an instant classic

The Missouri Tigers have improved to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference, after Saturday night’s dramatic come-from-behind 30-23 win over Oklahoma at sold-out Faurot Field.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia (July 29, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Tigers trailed 9-3 at halftime, but their offense came alive in the second half. Mizzou quarterback Drew Pyne was impressive, going 14 of 27 for 143 yards and three touchdowns. That’s on a wet field after a full day of rain. Tiger wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Eli Drinkwitz’s Mizzou squad is ranked 24th in the new Associated Press (AP) college football poll released on Sunday. Mizzou returns to action Saturday afternoon when they battle the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium, one of the loudest venues in the SEC. Kickoff is at 3:15 central time.